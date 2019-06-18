Walking the line in Campbell River’s Penfield West Linear Park

Daily Walk in the Park looks at our city parks in celebration of Recreation and Parks Month

Monday’s Daily Walk in the Park involves a stroll along a uniquely-shaped greenspace that includes a doggie park.

Penfield West Linear Park is an interesting use of spare space. The long, thin park creates a green walking space with the added bonus of area specifically set aside for dogs to run around.

Here’s a couple of park visits from the weekend that were posted to social media…

