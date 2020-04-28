Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History moves online

Participants to complete challenges at home

Charlie and Kim Wood take part in the 2019 Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History in Campbell River. Photo supplied.

This year’s Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History will be moving online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving to an online format will allow people from all over Canada to take part in the event. It will still be held on Sunday, May 31, but people will be allowed to participate in their own time and their own way.

“You could sing, dance, wash the floor, write a tune, kick a ball, skip – pretty much anything you want – just set a challenge and raise funds,” said a press release from the event organizers.

Participants can sign up online, after which they can invite their friends and family members to donate to the cause. Then on or before May 31, participants will complete their challenge, whatever it is, and share either video or photos online to show their supporters what they’re doing.

More information and the sign up form is at https://www.cysticfibrosis.ca/walk/2020/get-involved/virtual-challenge-how-to-guide.

RELATED: Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic, Dinner and Auction cancelled

Cystic Fibrosis Walk Sunday in Campbell River


