Walk or run 5 km for Truth & Reconciliation at Campbell River’s Tyee Spit

The Listen, I Matter 5 km run/walk is aimed at raising awareness of Truth & Reconciliation

Thunderbird RV Park and Resort has been a mainstay on Wei Wai Kum-owned land on Tyee Spit. Photo courtesy Coast Funds

KDC Health is holding the Listen, I Matter 5 km run/walk at Tyee Spit on National Truth and Reconciliation Day Sept. 30.

The goal of the event is to bring awareness of the impacts of Indian residential schools, honour residential school survivors and the children who did not return home and encourage health and wellness in our communities through movement.

The run/walk will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and you can register online at https://raceroster.com/events/2021/50892/listen-i-matter-orange-shirt-day-runwalk-the-spit

Did you know that there are approximately 6,560 steps in a 5 k walk? That is the number of graves discovered on or near residential school sites. Walking 5 km on Sept. 30 is one way to hnour th echildren that never came home. What are you doing Sept. 30 on the first National Truth & Reconciliation Day across Canada.

Why not walk or run 5 km in the Listen, I matter Orange Shirt Day event?

Campbell River