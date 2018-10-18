Voted yet? Ride the bus to the polls for free – General election day is Saturday, Oct. 20

Did you remember to cast your ballot during two advance polls for the municipal election? If not, mark general election day on your calendar – Saturday, Oct. 20.

And if you need a lift to get there, remember, transit is free of charge while polls are open (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) that day.

People who haven’t yet voted can make their mark in this municipal election at either the Sportsplex or the Community Centre on general election day.

“We’re doing our best to help eligible voters get to the polls by offering free transit for the general election,” says Elle Brovold, Campbell River’s city clerk and chief election officer. “And we recognize Saturdays are often family time, so don’t worry about arranging for a babysitter. We’re making the voting process interesting for children by offering a fun kids ballot.”

Approximately 1,200 people voted during the Oct. 17 poll, more than twice the turnout at the Oct. 10 poll.

Votes from both advance polls will be tallied when general election day votes are counted, the evening of Oct. 20. Six councillors will be selected from a pool of nine, for a four-year Council term that begins after the inaugural meeting in early November.

Children’s ballot results will be announced at the Oct. 22 Council meeting.

Andy Adams will continue in the position of Mayor by acclamation.

Did you know?

· The city has posted candidate profiles on its website at campbellriver.ca/election.

· Find answers to frequently asked questions about voting at campbellriver.ca/election.

To qualify to vote in the municipal election, a person must be:

· A Canadian citizen

· 18 years of age or older on general voting day (Oct. 20)

· A resident of British Columbia for at least six months prior to voting day

· A resident of the City of Campbell River at least 30 days immediately before voting day

· Not disqualified by an enactment from voting in an election or otherwise disqualified by law

For answers to questions about voting in the upcoming municipal election, call City Hall (250-286-5700) or visit campbellriver.ca/election.

Previous story
Foster care is ‘superhighway to homelessness,’ B.C. youth advocate says
Next story
Openly gay, female priest of B.C. church defying norms

Just Posted

Where do Campbell River council candidates stand on municipal tax increases?

Differing views on how too keep taxes down – or whether that is even possible

Campbell River candidates shovel their way through snow removal question

How do the candidates feel about the city’s current snow removal policies and what would they change?

Confusion in Campbell River on first day of cannabis legalization

Some users puzzled as dispensaries close just before pot becomes legal across Canada

Aquaman star spotted around Campbell River as production ramps up on See

Jason Momoa, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, is in town to film television series

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Openly gay, female priest of B.C. church defying norms

Andrea Brennan serves Fernie at pivotal time in church’s history

Nova Scotia works to stop underage online cannabis sales

The government cannabis retailer moves to prevent workaround of online-age verification

Foster care is ‘superhighway to homelessness,’ B.C. youth advocate says

Katherine McParland grew up in foster care and lived on the streets

Carr, Morneau off to China next month to deepen commerce

Carr says Canada and China aren’t embarking on formal free trade talks

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store

On the first day cannabis was legal a young entrepreneur capitalized on cookie sales

Tougher laws introduced against bestiality, animal fighting

The Liberal government is proposing to strengthen the laws today

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Most Read