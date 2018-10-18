Voted yet? Ride the bus to the polls for free – General election day is Saturday, Oct. 20

Did you remember to cast your ballot during two advance polls for the municipal election? If not, mark general election day on your calendar – Saturday, Oct. 20.

And if you need a lift to get there, remember, transit is free of charge while polls are open (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) that day.

People who haven’t yet voted can make their mark in this municipal election at either the Sportsplex or the Community Centre on general election day.

“We’re doing our best to help eligible voters get to the polls by offering free transit for the general election,” says Elle Brovold, Campbell River’s city clerk and chief election officer. “And we recognize Saturdays are often family time, so don’t worry about arranging for a babysitter. We’re making the voting process interesting for children by offering a fun kids ballot.”

Approximately 1,200 people voted during the Oct. 17 poll, more than twice the turnout at the Oct. 10 poll.

Votes from both advance polls will be tallied when general election day votes are counted, the evening of Oct. 20. Six councillors will be selected from a pool of nine, for a four-year Council term that begins after the inaugural meeting in early November.

Children’s ballot results will be announced at the Oct. 22 Council meeting.

Andy Adams will continue in the position of Mayor by acclamation.

Did you know?

· The city has posted candidate profiles on its website at campbellriver.ca/election.

· Find answers to frequently asked questions about voting at campbellriver.ca/election.

To qualify to vote in the municipal election, a person must be:

· A Canadian citizen

· 18 years of age or older on general voting day (Oct. 20)

· A resident of British Columbia for at least six months prior to voting day

· A resident of the City of Campbell River at least 30 days immediately before voting day

· Not disqualified by an enactment from voting in an election or otherwise disqualified by law

For answers to questions about voting in the upcoming municipal election, call City Hall (250-286-5700) or visit campbellriver.ca/election.