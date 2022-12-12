Image shows where volunteers who will build or deliver the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hampers need to show up. The location is not downtown this year but on Midport Road off the North Island Highway. Photo contributed

Image shows where volunteers who will build or deliver the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hampers need to show up. The location is not downtown this year but on Midport Road off the North Island Highway. Photo contributed

Volunteers needed this Saturday for christmas hamper assembly and delivery

NOTE: the warehouse where the hampers are built and to be delivered from is not located downtown

The final, very critical component of any Christmas Hamper effort is the building and delivery of the hampers to the homes of those who requested them.

This year that will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 starting at 8 a.m. until all the hampers have been sent out in the vehicles of volunteers.

For the first time in the 49-year history of the Christmas Hamper Fund, the warehouse where the hampers are built and from which they are to be delivered is not located in the downtown area. To be specific, the warehouse is about a 10-minute drive heading north on Highway 19 past the bridge across the Campbell River. The directions are: Travel Highway 19 North to Duncan Bay Road and turn left. Then there is a quick left onto Middlepoint Road and a little further, a left turn onto Midport Road. The warehouse is at 4040 Midport Road.

Volunteers wishing to deliver or build the hampers are to just show up and help out. Unlike the last two years when COVID caused us to restrict who could volunteer for hamper building, this year everyone, including families, are welcome to help.

Not everyone is needed for these tasks at 8 a.m. but help is required throughout the morning until early afternoon. Some may wish to show up later in the morning. In past years, the final hamper left the warehouse at about 2 p.m. No matter when you may choose to help it will be important and appreciated.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

