Volunteer Campbell River’s music bingo fundraiser returns

They had so much fun the first time, they’re going to do it again.

Volunteer Campbell River will hold its fourth Triple B Music Bingo FUNdraiser on March 29.

Volunteer Campbell River (VCR) supports volunteers, community members, and non-profit organizations by building a stronger, healthier community through volunteerism.

Each year VCR assists over 800 volunteers and 100 organizations with information, support, events, celebrations, workshops and training, volunteer database administration, social media engagement, volunteer recruitment and recognition, networking opportunities, equipment rentals, monthly newsletters and facilitating free police information checks for volunteers.

As an organization without core funding, it relies on the support of our community to accomplish this work. By supporting Volunteer Campbell River, you are supporting your community!

The last Triple B FUNdraising event was so much fun that they’re doing it again. On March 29, VCR will host our fourth Triple B Music Bingo FUNdraiser at the Campbell River Curling Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 per person. Sing along to your favorite songs of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Win Bingo prizes and door prizes. Participate in the 50/50 draw and Silent Auction and have a whole lot of fun.

Tickets are sold individually or bring some friends together and buy a table for eight in this event sponsored by Cermaq.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 250-287-8111, email mail@volunteercr.ca or visit the Volunteer Centre, 900 Alder Street, entrance beside the mural. They are open Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

