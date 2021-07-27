Goat hobbyist Robert de Haas won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the June 15, 2021 draw. Photo supplied

Visitor to Campbell River turns trip into $1 million lottery win

A Courtenay man is a million dollars richer, after buying a lottery ticket in Campbell River.

Goat hobbyist Robert de Haas won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the June 15, 2021 draw and his first major purchase will be to expand his goat farm.

“I was at the Shell gas station in Courtenay just checking my tickets, and it was the last one I checked,” de Haas says. “There was a guy standing behind me and he asked if he just saw right. To be honest, at first I thought there was a decimal.”

de Haas, who bought his life-changing winning ticket at the Peninsula Co-op in Campbell River, admits his wife didn’t believe him at first.

“I had to take a screenshot from when I checked it on my phone and send it to her.”

de Haas says that in addition to getting some new goats, he’d like to rebuild the barn that he and his wife own. The rest of his winnings will be set aside for retirement.

Comox Valley

