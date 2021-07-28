Virtual auction big part of this year’s Dave Rennie memorial golf day

The 2021 Dave Rennie Golf Day is fast approaching, and this year the Campbell River Hospice Society is holding a virtual auction to raise money for their services.

The auction starts on Friday, and ends the day of the event.

“Because of COVID we can’t have a big party like we normally do when we have our auction,” said Louise Daviduck from CR Hospice. “Instead we’re doing a virtual auction. It starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 30. Then it’ll close on Aug. 7, the day of the tournament, at 8 p.m.”

“We’ve had a lot of wonderful small local shops donating items for this auction,” she continued. “We’re super grateful for all of the businesses who have helped us out. We know it’s such a tough time too. We really hope that we can make some good money from the auction, considering everything that goes into it.”

CR Hospice is hoping to raise $25,000 in the auction, which will go towards hospice care in Campbell River.

“The big part of our hospice care is grief support,” she explained. “We’ve seen a lot of grief happening in our community over the last year and a half. We provide professional counselling and all kinds of services for care givers and also people that are palliative.”

The auction is available online at the CR Hospice website. People can also make donations directly through the Dave Rennie Golf Tournament.

RELATED: Campbell River Hospice Society holds fundraiser raffle

Dave Rennie golf tournament set for Sept. 8



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommmunityGolf