VIRL to host Q & A seminar about the Indian Act with author and Indigenous relations expert Bob Joseph

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act and an Indigenous relations expert will be present for an interactive virtual seminar hosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library. (Submitted photo)

On Jan. 28 you get to ask bestselling author Bob Joseph 21 questions and more about the Indian Act.

The expert on Indigenous relations and author of 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act is attending an interactive virtual seminar hosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library.

The free virtual seminar, called ‘Q and A on the Indian Act with Bob Joseph’, will include a presentation from the author and an opportunity for attendees to ask him questions.

Joseph is a member of the Gwawa’enuxw Nation, Gayaxala (Thunderbird) clan, and the founder and president of Indigenous Corporate Training Inc., which offers training on Indigenous relations to government and corporate clients.

His book is the essential guide to understanding the legal document and its repercussions on generations of Indigenous Peoples.

“We are honored to have such an acclaimed and respected scholar and writer partner with us on this important topic,” said Melissa Legacy, VIRL’s director of library services and planning.

“Bob’s presentations are informative, thought-provoking, insightful, entertaining, and accessible — they shed a clear light on a dark chapter in our history, and provide us with opportunities to learn from the past as we strive for a better future,” she said.

The Zoom meeting starts at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 and registrations can be done on the VIRL website

