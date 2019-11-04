VIRL adds video games to catalogue

Playstation, Nintendo and Xbox games now available for loan

VIRL has added a video game collection to its catalogue in a bid to keep up with its changing customer demographics. The games have been in circulation since the beginning of November. (Pixabay)

It’s-a me, Mario! Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) has added a new video game collection to its catalogue.

VIRL card-holders can now access hundreds of video games for Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

With a shifting user demographic, VIRL said the addition of video games is to keep in line with customer interests.

“We know that our customers are avid media consumers,” said Emily Matthews, VIRL divisional manager of collections and support services. “Video games are wildly popular in our communities, particularly with Millenials and Generation Xers, and it is vital that we provide library content to complement their interests and passions. We are so excited to be offering this service.”

Thirty titles are registered at the Campbell River branch with more than 150 in circulation across the district.

They will be available for one week, with the option to renew twice if there are no holds. Late fines are at the same rate as adult DVDs – $0.30 per day.

With the new collection, the library is looking to gather user feedback. A comment card is included with each game case.

At this time, you’ll need to have your own game console at home, the library is just loaning out games.

The library is also looking to offer more game-based programming.

“These type of programs help promote our branches as social hubs and community gathering spaces throughout our service area,” a news release said.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.