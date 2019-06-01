VIDEO: Take a Walk in the Park during Recreation and Parks Month

Parks play an important role in the life of a city and during the month of June, Mirror Editor Alistair Taylor will explore the relationship between a community and its parks.

June is Recreation and Parks Month and during the month, Taylor plans to visit one of Campbell River’s city parks every day and through words, pictures and video, explore what makes each park special either because of its physical setting or its meaning to neighbourhoods and residents.

Parks play a key role in getting children (and adults) active and fit as well as enjoying the outdoors. There’s concern in modern society that our children are losing that connection with their environment and parks are a key link to the outdoors, as well as staying healthy and active.

The City of Campbell River is celebrating Recreation and Parks Month with a number of activities spread throughout the month and parks play an important role in that.

There will be a kickoff event today at 10 a.m to noon at Centennial Park (Alder Street and 4th Avenue) with the introduction of the new toys and sports equipment in the publicly available play box. Recreation leaders will be onsite with activities and games, including an obstacle course for children to encourage fundamental movement skills. At the same time, adults can pick up pickle ball pointers on the outdoor courts from instructors onsite with extra equipment. Pickle ball equipment is also available in the play box.

Taylor begins his month-long exploration of Campbell River’s parks today with a look at one that has special meaning to him and his family. Hilchey Park was a favourite neighbourhood park to take his kids out to play on the little park’s playground equipment. Hilchey Parks is an example of parks that were once known as “tot parks” because they were small and catered to neighbourhood kids. Tot parks were dotted throughout the city.

Throughout the month, Taylor will look at all manner of parks, keying on the diverse nature of the city's parks, whether they're playgrounds, shoreline, athletic or natural.

