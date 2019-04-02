Sylas Thompson unveils the first total with a little flourish and help from his granmother Sheryl Thompson at Rose Harbour on Sunday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Sylas Thompson shows Women’s Resource Centre, Grassroots Kind Hearts the money

Eleven-year-old Campbell River boy raises more than $30,000

At a ceremony at the Rose Harbour building on Sunday, Sylas Thompson presented a cheques for $18,608.74 to each of the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots Kind Hearts.

The 11-year-old Campbell River boy decided to raise money for the organizations that his grandmother Sheryl Thompson volunteers for after hearing about their needs.

“My grandmother volunteers at the Women’s Resource Centre and they’re running a little low on money and Grassroots Kind Hearts she sometimes brings them food and they want their own building so I was like ‘Hey I’ll raise $15,000 for each,’ which I thought I was going to raise but I raised…$18,000 each,” Sylas said.

Sylas decided to swim every day in the cold waters of Discovery Passage beginning in February until he raised the $30,000 that he had set as his goal. He reached that goal in 36 days and along the way was joined in his plunge into the frigid waters by fellow students, individuals and organizations as a show of support.

The Thompsons expressed their gratitude to the community of Campbell River that supported his fundraising effort.

FOR MORE: Eleven-year-old Campbell River boy’s daily swims raise $37,217.48 for women and poverty organizations

RELATED: Polar bear swimmer Sylas Thompson attains $30,000 goal for Campbell River anti-poverty groups

RELATED: Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swims continue amid cold and snow in Campbell River

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rain rolling into Campbell River area this evening
Next story
Time to apply for a Campbell River Rotary bursary

Just Posted

City of Campbell River issues fire reminder

Dry conditions and rules to know for open burning and recreational fires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony in Campbell River amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

Area D Director Leigh says water rate case is appealable

Strathcona Regional District continues to hike rates toward cost recovery for service

Strathcona Regional District awards contract for dike work in Oyster River

Area between Campbell River and Comox Valley targeted for work includes more than 300 residents

Quadra Island, Cortes Island ferries get schedule increases

Routes are part of announcement to add sailings f0r several routes

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

LETTERS: Student demand to stop carbon fuel use can’t be achieved

Nuclear power is the only technology that would do it quickly

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

B.C. RCMP and civilians restrain ‘irate’ suspect, bikini-clad partner found nearby

33-year-old arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer after incident in Nanaimo

Most Read