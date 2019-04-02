VIDEO: Sylas Thompson shows Women’s Resource Centre, Grassroots Kind Hearts the money

Sylas Thompson unveils the first total with a little flourish and help from his granmother Sheryl Thompson at Rose Harbour on Sunday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

At a ceremony at the Rose Harbour building on Sunday, Sylas Thompson presented a cheques for $18,608.74 to each of the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots Kind Hearts.

The 11-year-old Campbell River boy decided to raise money for the organizations that his grandmother Sheryl Thompson volunteers for after hearing about their needs.

“My grandmother volunteers at the Women’s Resource Centre and they’re running a little low on money and Grassroots Kind Hearts she sometimes brings them food and they want their own building so I was like ‘Hey I’ll raise $15,000 for each,’ which I thought I was going to raise but I raised…$18,000 each,” Sylas said.

Sylas decided to swim every day in the cold waters of Discovery Passage beginning in February until he raised the $30,000 that he had set as his goal. He reached that goal in 36 days and along the way was joined in his plunge into the frigid waters by fellow students, individuals and organizations as a show of support.

The Thompsons expressed their gratitude to the community of Campbell River that supported his fundraising effort.

