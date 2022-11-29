VIDEO: Snow and wind hit Campbell River area

Roads get slippery and residents bundle up when heading outdoors

Snow and wind hit the Campbell River area Tuesday, Nov. 29. Photo by Alisair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Snow and wind battered the Campbell river area Tuesday, Nov. 29 making for slippery driving conditions and treacherous footing for pedestrians.

Light snow began around 7 a.m. but continued to build in the morning settling into a steady snowfall around noon. Temperatures ranged from -5 overnight and warmed up to -1 where they lingered for most of the day. Winds were from the southeast and gusting between 40 and 50 km/h by 4 p.m.

City snowplows were dispatched and worked on keeping main routes clear.

READ MORE: City says it’s doing its part to manage winter storm; Residents can help too

Shift into winter: Snow, wind warnings issued for most of Vancouver Island

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC StormCampbell RiverSevere weathersnowstorm