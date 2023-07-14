VIDEO: Pod of orcas, including calves, swarm Campbell River’s Discovery Pier

A pod of orcas swarmed the Discovery Pier in Campbell River on July 10 delighting staff and visitors to the popular facility. Photo by Liz LagosA pod of orcas swarmed the Discovery Pier in Campbell River on July 10 delighting staff and visitors to the popular facility. Photo by Liz Lagos
Campbell River’s Discovery Pier, Friday, July 14, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorCampbell River’s Discovery Pier, Friday, July 14, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Discovery Pier ice cream shop manager Liz Lagos was amongst a group of people who got the thrill of a lifetime July 10 when a pod of orcas swarmed the popular waterfront facility.

It’s not unusual to see whales from Campbell River’s Discovery Pier which sits on the shores of Discovery Passage running between Vancouver Island and its eastern neighbour, Quadra Island. But on July 10, round 11:40 a.m., a pod of orcas swam around the posts and under the deck of the pier in full view of a regular crowd of people.

“I definitely felt amazing,” Lagos said. “We do see our fair share of the orca whales, however, it’s not often they are seen this close.”

The pod included calves and Lagos captured it all on video.

“The whole experience was beautiful. Everyone was stunned, for sure,” she said.

READ MORE: Whale spotting events coming to Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands, Vancouver

Orcas disrupt boat race near Spain in latest display of dangerous, puzzling behavior

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverKiller WhalesOrca

Previous story
Canadian Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to Vancouver Island
Next story
MARS Moment: Fledgling birds and the dangers they face

Just Posted

Be on the lookout for Wilbur, a 16-ft research boat that is cruising the East Coast of Vancouver Island between Parksville and Campbell River from now until Tuesday to map the shoreline. Photo courtesy Pacific Salmon Foundation
Tiny boat named Wilbur mapping eastern Vancouver Island coast

Campbell River artist Robert Aydon holds a pair of portraits he painted, one featuring his friend John Chephya as a logger on the right, and another featuring a later photo of Chephya and his wife Sharon Hubbard. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River hobby artist paints tribute to late friend

A man watches as Jen Mackinnon flies the Canadian flag into DZ Remembrance at the Campbell River Airport. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Operation Pegasus skydivers honour fallen comrades at Campbell River airport

A pod of orcas swarmed the Discovery Pier in Campbell River on July 10 delighting staff and visitors to the popular facility. Photo by Liz Lagos
VIDEO: Pod of orcas, including calves, swarm Campbell River’s Discovery Pier