VIDEO: Orcas spotted close to shore in Esquimalt

Two transient orcas were spotted near the shores of Esquimalt Monday afternoon. (Miller Fernandez/Facebook video)

A pair of orcas gave Greater Victoria residents a show to start the week.

In a rare, close to shore encounter, two orcas were filmed off Esquimalt on Monday afternoon.

In a video shot by Miller Fernandez, which he later shared on Facebook, two orcas can be seen swimming along the shoreline before heading out to sea.

In a comment on his original post, Fernandez noted he later learned the two are transient brothers – T049-A2 and A3.

