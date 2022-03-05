Members of Campbell River’s Shoreline Strings perform music from Ukraine on Shopper’s Row Saturday, March 5. The group was taking donations (and handing out sunflower seeds) for Ukrainian relied and plans to be back every Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Capbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Music for Ukraine rings out in downtown Campbell River
Shoreline Strings collects donations for Ukraine relief effort
Campbell River’s Shoreline Strings collected donations for the Red Cross’ Ukrainian relief effort while playing Ukrainian songs and handing out sunflower seeds (the country’s national flower) downtown Saturday, March 5. They plan to continue doing so every Saturday.
RELATED:
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies
B.C. group stands with Ukraine through sunflower rock paintings
Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsUkraine