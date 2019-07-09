Ladysmith resident Chris Walling was snorkelling with a video camera in a Cowichan Valley creek on July 6 when he came upon a mother and juvenile mink. Chris Walling photo

VIDEO: Momma mink loses patience with its youngster in Cowichan Valley creek

Snorkeller captures family drama on camera

Not all fascinating wildlife encounters involve large mammals – grizzly bears, wolves and whales.

Ladysmith resident Chris Walling had an up-close and personal encounter with a momma mink and her adorable youngster in a Cowichan Valley creek on Saturday.

Walling was snorkelling in the creek when he came upon the mother and two siblings and captured their actions on video. The mother and one youngster were in the creek and expecting a sibling sitting on a rock onshore to join them, but it appeared reluctant to get into the water.

It took a little convincing from the momma to get the little one into the water, Walling said. She had to grab it by the scruff of its neck and then plunged into the water, swimming along the rock with her offspring firmly clamped in her mouth. She then hauled the youngster out of the water and ran with it still in her jaws up a rock and into the creekside forest.

“The juvenile had proceeded as far as it could without getting wet and was reluctant to swim to mom and sibling,” Walling said. “After repeated instruction, mom mink lost patience and drags the little one into the water. This was just a small segment of the encounter. They paid me no heed.”

Care has to be exercised when encountering wild animals, especially mustelids like mink and otters, Walling said.

“In this case I was using a four-foot extension (on the camera) and never got between the sow and the cub. I didn’t impede movement in any way and made no attempt to chase,” Walling said.

Mink are small, amphibious weasels that are common in B.C. along the seashore and along streams. They feed on fish and invertebrates, small mammals and amphibians.

For more on his Vancouver Island snorkelling adventures, visit Walling’s Instagram account: @steel_snorkel or on YouTube: Steel Snorkel.

Some mink folklore:

Whaling in the Campbell River region

Suburban Wild: Muskrat and Mink, Inc.

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Campbell River nurse administrator named Health Care Hero

Just Posted

Missing 24-year-old Campbell River man found dead, say police

Carter Gorjeu reported missing Sunday evening

Fifty years of monkey escapades in Campbell River

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

Hiker, missing for five days, found alive in Strathcona Park

Search crew discovered Naswell, 50, in cabin early Monday afternoon

Cloudy skies, chance of showers this evening for Campbell River

In the Campbell River area weather, look for cloudy skies this morning… Continue reading

Campbell River nurse administrator named Health Care Hero

Pauline Bernard receives a 2019 BC Health Care Award

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

VIDEO: Momma mink loses patience with its youngster in Cowichan Valley creek

Snorkeller captures family drama on camera

New addict peer outreach group forms in the Comox Valley

Addicts and Allies Humanizing Addiction offers harm reduction, supervised injection

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

B.C. woman receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake

Shuswap resident’s sister and family camping outside at night as aftershocks continue

Surrey to rename street to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

A heritage storyboard about the 1914 incident at s Surrey park was also endorsed by council

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

Cineplex sticks by decision to screen anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’

It will also screen in 10 Landmark Cinemas as well as some independent theatres in Canada

Most Read