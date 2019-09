Jim Creighton (right) provided the live music with Terry Jordan accompanying him at the Museum at Campbell River’s Labour Day Picnic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Museum at Campbell River put on a Labour Day Picnic on Monday complete with music, crafts, root beer floats, pie and coffee. it also featured the now-traditional firing up of the restored Empire Steam Donkey (historical logging machinery).

