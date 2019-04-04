Grade 11 classmates Gloria Jung, (left) Hassan Khan, Kinley Konrath, and Stanley Lee are asking the students at R.E. Secondary School to wear jerseys this Friday. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Langley’s R.E. Secondary School students will be wearing jerseys tomorrow (Friday, April 5) to honour the lives lost in the Humboldt Broncos bus accident that happened last April.

Jersey Day was initiated last year, after a group of Langley hockey moms created a campaign for schools where students wear jerseys to show support. People were asked to post to social media with the hashtag #jerseysforhumboldt.

READ MORE: Langley hockey moms encourage everyone to wear their caring Thursday

Grade 11 student Kinley Konrath suggested to her leadership class that they promote a jersey campaign again this year.

“Me and my mom were watching the news the other night and we didn’t even realize it had been one year, and I thought we need to honour it some way at school because last year we did Jersey Day and I think it’s important not to forget about it because it was a big thing that affected everyone in Canada,” explained Konrath.

Accompanied by her class of 30 peers, and teacher Kirk Weiss, Konrath has been promoting the campaign throughout the school, and expects a large turnout.

She added it’s important to her because she grew up in a hockey family.

“We have a really big hockey community here. I was raised with my brother playing hockey, my dad playing hockey, so just to think of losing their teams to it – it really affected me.”

Konrath’s Grade 11 classmate Hassan Khan agreed it’s important to continue carrying on with the jersey campaign.

“It felt like it was just a couple months ago, so I totally forgot it had already been a year. That’s why I decided to support it. I think it’s important to remember because hockey is so big here.”

Khan also holds the campaign close to heart, because he played on ice hockey and football teams growing up.

“When you get on a bus with your teammates, you feel really safe there. That’s one of the biggest parts – hanging with your teammates – you never expect something like that to happen.

Weiss added seeing his students launch the campaign “gives you a renewed faith in the younger generation.”

And R.E. Mountain is just the start of a weekend filled with honour.

The Government of Saskatchewan also proclaimed Sunday, April 7 as Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos’ player Logan Boulet.

It was created by the Boulet family, with the hopes that it will be recognized across Canada and will inspire people to consider organ and tissue donation.

Sunday marks the first anniversary since Boulet passed, and his organs went on to save six lives.

READ MORE: ‘Great group of kids:’ Stories of 15 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

