VIDEO: Cycle club volunteers work to improve Snowden Trail

Volunteers install a new bridge on Lower Lost Frog Trail in Snowden Forest on Nov. 22, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Volunteers and committee members with the River City Cycle Club were hard at work improving a trail in the Snowden Demonstration Forest, to ensure it will be enjoyed for years to come.

On Nov. 21, the club held a work event to realign Lower Lost Frog trail to make it more resilient to storm events and wet weather. A new bridge was also installed to replace an existing one that is aging and at a less favorable location. BC Timber Sales provided a funding grant for the bridge parts.

Maintaining trails in the area is a continuous battle, said Geoff Payne, a member of the club’s trail committee.

“A lot of the work we do out in the Snowden is to improve the trails, more in terms of a water management and trail durability standpoint,” he said. “The old rail grade that the trail was on has a lot of water collecting issues.”

But the club also occasionally builds new trails, such as the Rotary Rock and Roll Trail, completed last year.

There are many things to consider when building or realigning a trail, said Tom Porsborg, another trail committee member. These include the impact of the new location, drainage, and surface materials.

Designers aim to create a ‘Goldilocks’ alignment — with corners that are not too wide but also not too tight.

Over 20 volunteers worked on different tasks related to the trail, including installing the bridge, moving surface materials, and digging up rocks. They used tools the club has purchased over the years, through events and grant funding.

The bulk of the work was completed that day, but there will be several unofficial trail days to finish up the trail before it can be used. Such events take effort and planning, said Angie Clark, the cycle club’s mountain bike director.

“We need people to plan what needs to be done, and of course, some volunteers,” she said.

Clark said she loves giving back to the trail system she uses for endurance rides.

“It’s a great way to give back to the community,” she said.

Volunteer Garry Ullstrom said trail work days are enjoyable simply as a chance to be out in the forest.

“I love the fresh air and peace and quiet,” he said.

But they are also an opportunity to fix problem areas, such as where puddles form, to everyone’s benefit.

“Then every time I use that trail, I can be thankful and feel good about the improvement that’s been made, and know that other people are enjoying the trail all the more because of it,” he said.

