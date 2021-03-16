Video conference to discuss Indigenous rights and title in Canada

Lawyer Jack Woodward will speak on “Understanding the rights and title of Indigenous people in Canada” in an informative video conference hosted by the Campbell River Mirror March 18 at 4 p.m.. Photo submitted

The Campbell River Mirror will be hosting Indigenous rights lawyer Jack Woodward who will explain the basis of Aboriginal rights and title in Canada.

Entitled “Understanding the rights and title of Indigenous people in Canada”, this informative video conference will be held Thursday, March 18 at 4 p.m. To participate, email your interest editor@campbellrivermirror.com or binny.paul@blackpress.ca, with subject line Jack Woodward Interview.

Jack Woodward Q.C., a lawyer who drafted section 35 of the Constitution Act and is author of Native Law, sits with the Mirror to explain the origin and significance of Indigenous rights and title through the lens of history and law.

Since 1970, Woodward has represented over 100 First Nation communities, groups and organizations in precedent setting court cases such as the Tsilhqot’in Nation case, which was the first successful Aboriginal title claim in Canada.

