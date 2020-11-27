VIDEO: Campbell River region wakes up to windy day

The Campbell River area woke up to blustery conditions on Friday, Nov. 27.
With a wind warning for eastern Vancouver Island issued by Environment Canada, BC Ferries cancelled a number of the early morning sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island and Quadra Island and Cortes Island. The Cortes Island to Quadra Island sailings were cancelled up to the 11:05 a.m. departure from Heriot Bay (Quadra Island). Visit BC Ferries website for up to date conditions.
For today’s forecast, Environment Canada is calling for rain and winds southeast 50 to 70 km/h. The rain is expected to end this evening followed by clearing. Saturday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud.
IN THE NEWS:
Campbell River RCMP respond to weapons call on Robron Road
Klahoose First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test
Greenways Land Trust gets $275K for restoration work on Baikie Island
