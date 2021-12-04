VIDEO: Campbell River Big Truck Parade draws big crowd

Parade travelled along Island Highway from Willow Point to Tyee Plaza

The 2021 Big Truck Parade in Campbell River was a big hit. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

The lights were bright and the vehicles numerous at this year’s Big Truck Parade.

On the evening of Dec. 2, the parade travelled from Willow Point to Tyee Plaza on Island Highway to spread holiday cheer. The event was put on by Downtown BIA, in association with local businesses and other community organizations.

The parade was followed by an official lighting of the downtown Christmas tree, live music, and food trucks.

READ ALSO: Candy canes re-imagined: Twist on holiday treat may not delight all tastebuds



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverChristmas Shows