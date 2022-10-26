Abbotsford resident Cam Massey was checking his overnight video surveillance footage on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he came across a clip of a bear making off with a pumpkin in the townhouse complex where he lives. (Screenshot from video)

VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Thief rolls its find through townhouse complex and then abandons it

A four-legged pumpkin thief struck an Abbotsford townhouse complex early Wednesday morning (Oct. 26).

Cam Massey lives in the complex in the area of George Ferguson Way and Nelson Place. He was checking his overnight video surveillance footage after waking up and discovered that an intruder had paid a visit at about 1:20 a.m.

The footage shows a small bear rolling a pumpkin along the road of the complex as if it’s a brand-new toy.

ALSO SEE: Momma bear and cubs caught rummaging for food in Abbotsford driveway

Massey said someone in the complex had put out some uncarved pumpkins and the bear helped itself, guiding its new plaything into the cul de sac, where it abandoned it.

Massey said there have been bear warnings in recent days posted in the cul de sac at the entrance to the nearby trails.

VIDEO FOOTAGE SUBMITTED BY CAM MASSEY


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Harvest season has been a staple of local lives for centuries
Next story
2022 Vital Signs report outlines Campbell River’s strengths and challenges

Just Posted

Campbell River Community Foundation executive director Michaela Arruda spoke to a breakfast launch of the 2022 Campbell River’s Vital Signs rerport at the Maritime Heritage Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
2022 Vital Signs report outlines Campbell River’s strengths and challenges

Strathcona Regional District office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District directors reflect on past term

File -Just like the Realtor Monopoly tournament in Langley, Pair-a-Dice and the Campbell River Hospice are teaming up to use board games for a charitable cause. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Special to the Langley Advance Times) (Photo: Ryan Uytdewilligen/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Hospice, game store rolling the dice for a good cause

The cultural portion of the event included a bear dance. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Laichwiltach Family Life Society celebrates 30 years of service