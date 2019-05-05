VIDEO: Black Creek Spinners showcase homegrown creations at Fibre Fest in Campbell River

The Black Creek Spinners showcased some of their woolly creations on Saturday during a “sassy sock parade” at the Vancouver Island Fibre Fest in Campbell River.

“What you’re going to see is a group of women and young ladies coming out, all wearing different types of hand-knit socks,” said Judy Ridgway, a festival organizer.

“Most of the wool has been sheared and spun and dyed by the Black Creek Spinners, and they make it into wool, and they make their socks with homemade, hand-dyed wool.”

Among them was Jery Lowe, who described the process of making your own clothing from homegrown wool as highly rewarding.

“You feel like you’ve really accomplished something,” said Lowe, owner of Laughing Crow Farm in Black Creek, where she has three sheep.

“The sheep are lovely, they’re a very nice addition to a barnyard,” she said. “I grew up on a dairy farm and the sheep are much easier to handle, much less work.”

She started spinning after a friend gave her a spinning wheel.

“Then I got more sheep, and then I got alpacas, and then I got llamas and then I got goats,” she said. “And then I became a master spinner, and now I spend most of my life spinning and knitting.”

Fibre Fest continues on Sunday, with a marketplace at the Campbell River Community Centre open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is by donation.

You can find more information on the Fibre Fest website.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Members of the Black Creek Spinners spinning yarn at Vancouver Island Fibre Fest on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Popular Campbell River Fire Department Open House coming up next weekend

Just Posted

VIDEO: Black Creek Spinners showcase homegrown creations at Fibre Fest in Campbell River

Fibre Fest continues on Sunday

Cougar Companions: A unique tale launches at Museum at Campbell River

Bet you didn’t know there was a family in Bute Inlet who had cougars as pets, did you?

Simulators give students a taste of logging at event in Campbell River

Forestry Proud Day organized by Forestry Friendly Communities, an industry group founded in 2016

Volunteers build beds at Campbell River community garden

Charstate plots should be ready for gardeners by May long weekend

Evacuation order lifted for most of Zeballos, but five homes still affected

Engineering firm says ‘there is no absolute safety’ for residents of hazard zones following wildfires

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

From Eco Lawn to Obstacle Course, Cowichan entrepreneur is branching out

Lush Eco Lawn owner John Close is branching out. With a decade… Continue reading

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Most Read