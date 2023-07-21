VIDEO: 55+ BC Games opening ceremony to feature artistic touch from Abbotsford youth

Students at Sandy Hill elementary in Abbotsford created banners to welcome in the participating athletes to the 55+ BC Games on Aug. 23. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

All of Abbotsford is ready to welcome the participants of the 55+ BC Games.

And when they arrive in the Rotary Stadium at Abbotsford Exhibition Park on Aug. 23, they’ll be greeted with a special welcome from the students of Sandy Hill elementary. Just before school let out for the summer, dozens of the students were given the task of creating colourful banners and positive messages to be used for the ceremony.

They carefully painted out the names of the different zones that will be represented from across the province throughout the Games. The older students stayed busy with that task, while the younger ones made smaller posters with positive messages and fun drawings.

The Games are expected to draw in about 2,500 athletes from 12 zones across the province, along with about 1,500 volunteers to help with the event, which runs Aug. 22 through Aug. 26.

The opening ceremony is open to the public, and will include a full lineup of entertainment for the whole family. A high-energy program has been planned with talented performances by concert violinist Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Meagan Latham, drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team, Abbotsford Skipping Sensation and more.

The venue will open at 6 p.m. with entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. with opening remarks from Mayor Ross Siemens, and an Indigenous welcoming ceremony.

The public is invited to bring their own food and enjoy a picnic dinner while celebrating the performers and athletes.

The athletes will be introduced, and will take a pledge, followed by the torch relay and lighting at about 7:45 p.m.

The address for the Rotary Stadium is 32470 Haida Drive.

To learn more about the 55+ BC Games and how you can get involved, visit 55plusbcgames.org or call 604-262-3545.

