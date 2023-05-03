The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team helped to rescue a horse that had fallen in Oliver's canal just days after training for livestock rescue. (ALERT Facebook)

VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal

The horse was escorted safely back to dry land

Two days after training for a livestock emergency rescue, the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team was called in for a real rescue of a horse trapped in the Oliver canal.

ALERT volunteers, including the brand inspector and his team, members of the Oliver Fire Department, and veterinary personnel spent the weekend of April 22 training.

Then, on April 24, the Oliver Fire Department put in a call to the brand inspector for help.

The horse had fallen into the canal, and after a while, the rescue teams were able to direct the horse over to a section where it was able to escape.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animalsrescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A gift of spring cheer
Next story
‘I’m so fortunate’: Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrates 100th birthday

Just Posted

Fire Chief Dan Verdun will be on hand when Campbell River Fire presents its open house on May 13. File Photo - courtesy City of Campbell River
Stop by for fire station fun at Campbell River Fire’s Open House

Campbell River SC striker Terrell Price is flanked by defenders (from left) Phoenix Clark and Jayson Bradford during Saturday’s VISL Div 2 fixture at Cermaq Field at Robron Park. Price had a first half hat trick as CRSC won 6-1. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Coach Hall: “Need for change,” within board at VISL

Crews work to raise the diesel truck from Chancellor Channel. Photo courtesy DFO Marine Mammal Response Unit
VIDEO: First Nations Guardians key to fuel truck spill response near Campbell River

Two more showings of “Chicago” are scheduled this weekend on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Theatre Quadra
Two more shows added for Theatre Quadra’s ‘Chicago’