Chelsea Harry was last seen Feb. 21. Photo via Comox Valley RCMP

Vancouver Island RCMP seeking help locating a missing woman

Missing person last seen in Courtenay on Feb. 21

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking assistance to locate 30-year old Chelsea Harry.

Harry was last seen in Courtenay on Feb. 21, wearing a white baseball cap, black jacket, and black pants and black boots. She has connections to Powell River and Nanaimo and may have travelled over there or to another community on the Island. Her family is concerned and would like to ensure she is safe.

Harry is approximately 5’4” and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Chelsea Harry, or knows where she may be, is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. To anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

