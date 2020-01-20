Vancouver Island Pride weekend returns to Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Building on the success of last year’s family-friendly pride festival on Vancouver Island’s Mount Washington, the weekend event returns on Feb. 28-29, welcoming the second annual LGBTQ snow sports weekend known as VIP – Vancouver Island Pride.

Internationally renowned drag performer, the unstoppable Conni Smudge, returns bringing daytime family-friendly entertainment and night-time naughtiness to the snowy alpine village within the stunning Strathcona Provincial Park.

“We are thrilled to have the awar- winning and notorious Conni Smudge back at this year’s VIP celebrations,” said Dean Nelson, executive producer for Vancouver Island Pride, and LGBTQ travel specialist. “We will be leaping into 2020 with much excitement and renewed joy knowing Conni is our hostess for the weekend. Families love her! We had so many people of all ages come up to Conni to get photos, to dance, to hug and to sing together. Conni is the perfect artist to host this diverse audience as she has a warm, approachable nature along with her digestible glamour will be perfect for the VIP weekend.”

The VIP Leaping into Pride lineup includes:

Friday, Feb. 28

10 a.m. – noon – Complimentary VIP Ski/Snowboard Guide Program

3-6 p.m. – VIP Après Ski – Happy Hour at Ted’s

8 p.m.- VIP Talent Show hosted by The Unstoppable Conni Smudge & MegaStar Live Karaoke

Saturday, Feb. 29

10 a.m. – noon – Complimentary VIP Ski/Snowboard Guide Program

Noon – 2 p.m. – VIP BBQ on the Mountain

2-3 p.m. – VIP Charity Ski/Snowboard Race

3- 3:30 p.m. – VIP Costume Pride Ski Parade

3-6 p.m. – VIP Après Ski – Happy Hour at Ted’s

8-9 p.m. – VIP Drag Bingo hosted by the Unstoppable Conni Smudge

9 p.m. – LEAPing into 2020 with the Unstoppable Conni Smudge Drag show & MegaStar Live Dance Party

“Mount Washington is thrilled to host Vancouver Island Pride for the second year,” said Mount Washington spokesperson Kayla Stockton. “As a community oriented mountain, we believe in fostering inclusivity throughout our programs and events. We are excited to continue to grow [Vancouver Island] Pride as an annual on-mountain event for the Vancouver Island communities in the years to come.”

In addition to the programming already listed, the weekend will also have daily activities to participate in, including fat mountain biking, Nordic skiing, snow tubing, snowshoeing and special learn to ski/ride Pride group lessons.

For more information on Vancouver Island Pride including full event listings please visit VIPwinter.ca

Call 1-844-823-7697 ask for Promo Code: VIP20 for special slope-side Pride rates or visit VIPwinter.ca/accommodation for this and other Comox Valley ski + stay packages.