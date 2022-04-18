Vancouver Island North Habitat ReStores to hold second annual Upcycle Challenge

The Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) ReStores’ annual Upcycle Challenge encourages reusing pieces purchased at the ReStore that may have otherwise ended up in the landfill.

The Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) ReStores are celebrating Earth Day 2022 with the second annual Upcycle Challenge.

The competition encourages reusing pieces purchased at the ReStore that may have otherwise ended up in the landfill.

The Campbell River and Comox Valley ReStores are Habitat VIN’s social enterprise that helps families in need of a safe and affordable place to call home and helps the community divert thousands of pounds of waste from the landfill each year. The ReStores want to increase their environmental impact by calling all do-it-yourself enthusiasts and novices to make a difference with the ReStore Upcycle Challenge.

To enter the contest, simply use something purchased from one of Habitat VIN’s ReStores in an upcycling or home renovation project and submit a photo and description. All entries must use materials from either the Campbell River or Comox Valley ReStore. Participants in last year’s challenge must submit a new project.

“Upcycling is a great way to keep items out of the landfill. It also gives you a refurbished or redesigned piece of furniture for a fraction of what you would pay new! You can unleash your inner artist or decorator and bring a brand new look to your home or garden,” said Gail Burr, Campbell River ReStore manager.

“We can’t take all the credit for putting this contest together. The inspiration comes from many of our wonderful volunteers who regularly refurbish, reuse, rebuild, and repurpose items and turn them into something new and wonderful,” added Kayla Tinga, manager of the Comox Valley ReStore. “Quite often our amazing volunteers will then donate their creation back to the ReStore to further support our mission of building affordable homes, for which we are grateful,”

The ReStore Upcycle Challenge opens for entries on April 22nd, Earth Day, and will run for three months until July 22nd. This year there are four ways to win. The contest has three categories that the public can vote on: Best Furniture Upcycle, Best Outdoor Yard Project, and Best Indoor Home Upcycle. Another winner will be selected by random draw from everyone who meets the contest criteria. Entrants who donate their upcycling project to one of the ReStores will receive an additional entry.

All qualified entries will be posted on Habitat’s website for voting from July 23 to 31. All winners, who will each receive a $100 ReStore gift card, will be announced on Tuesday, August 2.

To learn more about this contest and to submit your entry, visit habitatnorthisland.com/upcycle. Follow the Comox Valley and Campbell River ReStores on Instagram and Facebook where they will be sharing upcycle inspiration throughout the contest period.

