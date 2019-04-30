Vancouver Island Fibre Fest a great weekend of artistic inspiration

Campbell River event ‘a fun and vibrant show with so much going on’

Terri Bibby from Saltspring Island will be one of the many instructors at next weekend’s Fibre Fest. Photo submitted

There’s still time to register for one of the 13 workshops coming up at the Vancouver Island Fibre Fest this weekend.

“Vancouver Island Fibre Fest will have an outstanding line-up of instructors this year, and fun for everyone,” says City of Campbell River recreation programmer, Judy Ridgway. “There are 13 inspiring options to choose from, and many are at the beginner level. We’re reminding people to register soon to make sure they’re signed up.”

New this year, two children’s workshops will be held on the Sunday, an introduction to the creative world of fibre art. Fast and Furious Pillowcases is a sewing workshop with Sylvia Dutch and Melody Lang. Heart Sampler is a learn to embroider session with Michele Rounds and Pauline Garrett.

Other workshops include:

Knitting: Zippers and Encased Edging; Tip Toe Up Socks; Entrelac Wristlet; Fine Finishing Techniques (Holli Yeoh)

Explorations in 3D Watercolour Nuno Felting (Judith Dios)

Fearless Weaving; Recycled Rehashed (Leola Witt-McNie)

Saori Weaving Fibre Adventures (Terri Bibby)

Quilting: Rocky Mountain: Bear Claw Paper piecing (Anne Hall)

Deeper into Blue-Indigo Dyeing (Jane Ireland)

Cedar basket weaving (Kathryn Dice)

Brazilian Dimensional Embroidery (Michele Rounds and Pauline Garratt)

“A must-see is the talk by Holli Yeoh about her creative journey. And between the afternoon fashion show, the evening reception and the People’s Choice Gallery winners, there’s going to be a lot of inspiring activity,” Ridgway says, adding the Saturday evening reception is also a highlight each year, “as people get a chance to mingle with the vendors and instructors, enjoy fabulous appetizers and music by Campbell River’s own Inclusion, and be inspired.”

Tickets for the reception will be available at the door for $5.

The fashion show will be in the main gym at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, with admission by donation.

“Last year’s fashion show was a big hit, and Jan Wade is working hard putting together this year’s, including a fashion parade from the Sewing for Fun program that highlights some of the beautiful projects they have made throughout the year,” Ridgway says.

“The handcrafted clothing and accessories are always amazing.”

Fibre Fest committee member Marian Johnson says, “Vancouver Island Fibre Fest is a fun and vibrant show with so much going on.

“In the People’s Choice Gallery, we showcase the talents and diverse skills of so many people who love to share their passion. We have articles lovingly made by today’s fibre artists as well as beautiful pieces made many years ago that people have pulled out of their trunks. Come and enjoy a walk down memory lane.”

People’s Choice Gallery will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, displaying items made within the last two years, as well as pieces made more than 25 years ago.

If you have something to enter into the People’s Choice Gallery, submission information and application form are available online through the Vancouver Island Fibre Fest website or email judy.ridgway@campbellriver.ca

“Mark your calendar and look forward to Fibre Fest weekend, shopping at the Marketplace, watching amazing demonstrations happening all weekend and take in a workshop or two,” Ridgway says.

Admission to the Fibre Fest is by donation, and all donations help to support the City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Departments specialized recreation programs.

For more information, call the City of Campbell River Community Centre at 250-286-1161 or visit the Fibre Fest website www.shelmack.wixsite.com/vancouverislandfibre