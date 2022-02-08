Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress is collecting warm clothes at its three Vancouver Island locations. (Courtesy Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Vancouver Island business seeking warm clothes for those in need

Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress collecting donations at stores in Victoria, Nanaimo, Campbell River

It’s been a chilly, grey winter on Vancouver Island and those without a warm home, vehicle or clothes have felt the worst of it. Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress is running a Share the Warmth coat drive throughout the month of February to help to counteract that. It’s calling on residents to donate warm clothes to one of its three locations in Victoria, Nanaimo and Campbell River.

“We’re collecting all kinds of donations! Now’s the time to drop off winter coats and jackets, toques, gloves and scarves for those less fortunate,” Gordy Dodd, founder of Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress, said in a release.

The furniture store said non-profits have received numerous calls from parents whose kids have already outgrown their winter clothing and have nothing to wear for the remaining cold days ahead.

All new and used clothing is being collected at Dodd’s locations, and will be distributed by volunteers at the Cool Aid Society and Our Place Society in Victoria, 7-10 Club and Canadian Mental Health Association in Nanaimo, and Salvation Army in Campbell River.

