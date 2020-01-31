Connie Michele Morey will be the next Artist Talk speaker on Feb. 6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Stan hagen Theatre at NIC’s Comox Valley campus. Photo from Roof (Over My Head), taken in Port Union, N.L. Photo supplied by artist

Upcoming NIC Artist Talk speaker to focus on housing, displacement

Connie Michele Morey will be present at the Stan Hagen Theatre on Feb. 6

North Island College (NIC)’s Artist Talk Series returns Thursday, Feb. 6 with Connie Michele Morey, an artist whose work tackles the relationships between displacement, resource management and mismanagement, labour and housing.

Morey has exhibited and performed across Canada, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Her recent work, Project Homesick and Roof (Over My Head), makes use of site-specific performative structures made primarily of reclaimed wood and repurposed wool blankets and draws on her childhood experiences living rurally off the land, surrounded by masonry, construction and textile practices.

“We’re excited to welcome this talented artist to Artist Talk,” said Sara Vipond, series coordinator and NIC Fine Arts and Design department chair. “Connie’s performative work is interwoven with a unique perspective that will offer our audience an engrossing glimpse into the creative process.”

Morey earned a practice-based PhD in philosophy, with an interdisciplinary focus on studio practice, philosophy and art education, from the University of Victoria in 2017.

She also holds a master’s degree in education, with a focus on art education, from UVic and earned her BFA with distinction in visual arts from the University of Lethbridge.

Morey is set to speak from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre on the Comox Valley campus. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

RELATED: Comox Valley photographer to discuss life behind the lens

