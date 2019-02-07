Upcoming Campbell River workshop aims to improve the energy efficiency of your home

The city is hosting a workshop on energy efficiency on Feb. 20 at the Discovery Inn. Black Press File Photo

City offering free workshop, in partnership with BC Hydro, to make your home more efficient

It sure did get cold this week.

In fact, BC Hydro said the dip in temperatures sent the province’s electricity use up by 13 per cent.

But you can learn how to improve your home’s energy efficiency at a free workshop on Feb. 20 hosted by the City of Campbell River, with support from BC Hydro.

The workshop, according to the city, is for community members to learn tips and tricks for energy efficiency upgrades and renovations, and energy use considerations when buying a house. The workshop will take place at the Coast Discovery Inn in Campbell River from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“As part of our Power Down Campbell River program, the city offers $150 energy rebates to home owners interested in working with an energy advisor to evaluate their home’s energy efficiency. This workshop will introduce the community to our local energy advisors and share ideas for improving home energy efficiency,” says Amber Zirnhelt, the City’s manager of long range planning and sustainability.

Local certified energy advisors Darrell Eason and Cristi Sacht will provide participants with a range of ideas and considerations for improving home energy efficiency.

Eason, owner of Focused Energy Assessments, has been working in the field of energy conservation and sustainability programs for the past 11 years, gaining both certified energy manager and certified energy advisor qualifications. He will explain key considerations for home energy efficiency and how energy advisors can help homeowners identify opportunities to improve the comfort of their home and save on utility bill costs.

Sacht is a registered energy advisor with Natural Resources Canada and started Elemental Energy Advisors Ltd. 10 years ago in Black Creek. Her advice focuses on new residential buildings and energy considerations when purchasing a house.

This workshop is provided free of charge. Refreshments are included, and space is limited. To register, contact the City’s Long Range Planning and Sustainability Department chloe.swabey@campbellriver.ca or call 250-286-5796.