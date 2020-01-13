Upcoming Campbell River sessions aim to help you get your garden growing in 2020

Various workshops on offer over the next few months aim to ensure your garden is a success this year

Was one of your New Year’s resolutions to get a garden going this year?

Or maybe you’ve had a garden for years, but wouldn’t mind a little help making it what you’ve always dreamed it could be?

Well, between the information and education sessions coming up thanks to Greenways Land Trust and the City of Campbell River, that dream – or those resolutions – could be a reality.

Why not get started on the right path with the Greenways session from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 18 at the Community Centre, entitled, “Planning Your Year Round Garden,” featuring instructor Elaine Codling?

Here in Campbell River, it’s possible to harvest from a garden all year round, but planning is the key to a continuous harvest, and there is no better time to get started than the beginning of the new year.

According to the event description, this workshop will cover seed catalogues, planting calendars, seed starting, crop rotation and more.

“January is the time to draw maps, set time lines, sort through your seed collection, pour over catalogs and review last year’s notes,” according to the event page. “Planning the year around garden is a matter of imagining it through time and space. This workshop will show you how good garden design and soil care, planting and harvesting schedules, crop rotation, and working with the right varieties for the season will improve your yield, reduce your labor, and increase the resilience of your crops for every month of the year.”

And Codling is just the instructor to get you going. A permacuture design consultant and teacher with training in both Canada and Australia with nearly 30 years of organic gardening under her belt and a life-long interest in self-sufficiency, food security, community development and restoration of natural systems, working with Codling is sure to change the way you look at every rock, tree, shrub, weed and blossom and see the potential lying just below the surface of every square inch of soil you see.

This session costs only $20 and pre-resgistration is required by emailing info@greenwaystrust.ca or visiting the event page, which can be found here.

Codling will then be hosting another session Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon – this time at the Greenways Land Trust office at the corner of Fir Street and 12th Avenue – called “Feeding Your Garden: Soil and Fertility.”

“A garden that feeds us year round must be fed,” the course description says. “This workshop will teach us how to improve soil, increase and maintain fertility, and support soil life for the long term success of your garden. Adding mulch and compost to your garden is a simple way to start, but in the long run, to maintain soil health you will need to increase organic matter and mineral availability. As plants grow, they absorb nutrients in order to produce delicious food for us to eat. Plant growth and development largely depends on the nutrients available in the soil and a deficiency can lead to less healthy plants and therefore, less healthy food. Join us to explore the value of soil care, how to feed your garden with natural nutrients and increase the number of organisms that live in the soil.”

This course is also only $20, and you can sign up here or by emailing Greenways.

Then in March and April, the City of Campbell River is hosting a series of gardening workshops, as well.

On March 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sportsplex, learn which plants grow best together to repel pests and improve the flavour of everything you grow by attending “Carrots Love Tomatoes,” where you can explore “companion planting.”

Register for that workshop here.

On March 30, create a bunny or chicken spring garden moss planter with Marylou of Creative Evenings of Design. All materials and instruction will be provided for the $42.86 course fee.

Register for that worshop here.

For those without a yard – or a yard they think is too small to grow food – there’s the “Conatiner Gardening” course on April 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., also at the Community Centre, where attendees will learn to grow a wide variety of crops in small containers using only a small patch of sunlight. You’ll also come away with a fabric container and the start of your new garden for only $27.62 plus tax.

Register for that workshop here.

So no matter your particular circumstance, there’s no excuse not to make 2020 a year of growth.



