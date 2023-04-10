U15 Hurricanes coach speaks of successes over long season

Having won their league and playoffs for the season, The Campbell River Hurricanes U15 team holds a special place in coach Travis Mackenzie’s heart.

“A team will always get better as they go throughout a season,” said Mackenzie in an interview with the Mirror. “There was always challenges. But when we faced challenges, we recognized them, and worked on skills to build against them.”

The Hurricanes racked up a trio of tournament victories amongst their league successes. In particular, the 2023 Richmond Ice Classic in Richmond, the Victoria Ice Festival, and the 2023 Stormfest, which took place in Campbell River.

Mackenzie says the Richmond and hometown tournaments stood out in his mind, as his team showed an incredible amount of determination and focus, as they had to rebound from early losses to prevail.

“We played Rose City (from Oregon) in Richmond,” said Mackenzie. “They were a challenging team. they beat us in the round robin, but we had a rematch in the finals.”

Mackenzie’s girls were in a tough spot, but managed to secure a tie in regulation, setting the stage for overtime.

“It was three on three, five minute overtime,” said Mackenzie. “We also had a couple of penalties and were down. But the girls kept working hard, and we ended up scoring the winning goal in overtime.”

At Stormfest, the Hurricanes faced a familiar, yet formidable foe in Powell River. After each notching wins against each other throughout the tournament, the stage was set for the rubber match, which again went into an extra frame.

“We knew the third game would go either way,” said Mackenzie. “They came out strong. but our girls just didn’t give up. It was 1-1 and went again into overtime. The overtime period played, and we ended up going to a shootout. Our two shooters scored and theirs missed, and we won. That memory stands out, with the regular season and playoffs being spaced out.”

Having been head coach for the past couple of years, Mackenzie knows that no matter what happens going forward, his teams will be able to face adversity right in the eye.

“Everybody gets to play, equally. If you don’t win by playing everybody you didn’t win,” said Mackenzie. “Granted, there might be penalties and whatnot where that may not happen. But my way of coaching throughout the year, that everybody played, I think ultimately contributed to our success as a team.”

For more on the girls’ Hurricanes hockey program, visit http://www.crmha.ca

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

