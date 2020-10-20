Tyee titles a family affair for the Lagoses

Nathan Lagos (left) was named Tyee Man of the Year after catching a 39-pound Chinook. Ken Enns rowed. Photo submitted

Nathan Lagos became the Tyee Man of the Year this year in the Tyee Club.

But this isn’t his first brush with Tyee Club fame. In 2011, at 10 years old Lagos won the Junior Trophy in the club for catching a 34.5 Chinook.

In the following year, 2012, his brother Owen made club history by becoming the youngest Tyee Man ever by catching a 43 pounder at eight- years-old.

Their dad, Mark Lagos, was the one who rode both sons to their catches.

Fast forward to 2020, and now Nathan at 19, has also won the title of Tyee Man of the Year by catching the largest Chinook this year which is 39 pounds. Kenny Enns, a long time rower, rowed Nathan to his big catch this year.

Club history may have been made yet again by the Lagos family because this may the first time that two brothers have ever taken the title of Tyee Man of the Year.

