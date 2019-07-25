Tyee Pool to Green Can anglers keep plugging away

By Don Daniels

It is hard to believe that we are heading into the last weekend of July, meanwhile, the fishing start did go through some changes due to new regulations regarding catch and release fishing for springs along with size limited from 62 to 80 cms.

From mid April to July 15, area 13 was quiet. Many anglers made a decision to fish for springs or not. But now is the time to get fishing. In Campbell River, there are viewpoints where you can see the number of boats out on the water between the south end of Quadra Island all the way to Green Can or the Hump and beyond. At times, more than 200 boats can be spotted which looks like a fishing derby.

With good fishing in area 13, the saltwater anglers are getting out in full force and, in some cases, are making up for lost time by fishing more hours. Add to the mix, wild and hatchery coho and the pinks are coming. Local guides and fishing lodge operators have scheduled their trips for the remainder of the summer and the fishing is great.

A big fishing tradition is the old fashioned way of fishing in the Tyee pool which will get going early August until mid September. So far, no fish have hit the scale as anything over 80 cms has to be released until that size limit is changed by fisheries.

Usually, the anglers and rowers will get a Tyee in the first week of August using a spoon or plug. The most sought after plug is the Lucky Louie and I was fortunate to catch my first spring on a plug. That salmon came in at 23 pounds and my fishing buddy from Calgary got a 37 pound Tyee the same day. My first salmon fishing experience was in the mid 80s and it was one of the reasons I live here today – the fishing. My most recent trip was with Ron Fife when in mid December of last year, we left the dock at 10 a.m. and we came in at noon, limiting out and, yes, it snowed that day but the fishing was great with lots of action from start to finish. I have a chance to fish with Ron and am excited to see the action fishing with friends when the action is non stop.

By the way, local spincasters have caught springs off Discovery Pier and Gord, Pat and Doug have hit the scoreboard with catch and release springs. More catches will be forthcoming as we get deeper into the month of August. On the pier, rod rentals are available and those people who have their own tackle spend countless hours fishing for salmon.

On Monday, there were eight anglers out fishing and listening to the stories are entertaining and informative, to say the least. These anglers have a culture all to their own.

Some pinks are in the area but the numbers are low and looking at last year’s catch reports, we should be in for pinks arriving any day now.

We have a few friends getting together and I will have reports about high elevation lake trout fishing and if I have a fly selection all ready to go. Water levels should be high enough and if deep water is found, the good old reliable Rooster Tail lure might be the way to go.

Enjoy the nice weather and experience fishing in Campbell River