Two shoreline cleanups planned for Campbell River in October

The aquarium may be closed for the season with its temporary inhabitants returned to coastal waters, but the nonprofit is still finding ways to make waves in the community.

The Discovery Passage Aquarium will be hosting two beach clean-up days in October in partnership with the Great Shoreline Cleanup.

The aquarium says the cleanups are an opportunity to clean up the shorelines we’ve enjoyed all summer and is a way for high school students to log volunteer hours.

“Together we can help keep the environment clean for ourselves and for the wildlife that call the shores home,” the nonprofit said.

The cleanups are set to take place on two Saturdays in October. The first is scheduled for the waterfront along Hilchey Road on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. The second is set for Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Tyee Spit.

Those interested in attending are asked to email info@discoverypassageaquarium.ca to let them know you’ll be coming.

