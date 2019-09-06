From left: Hailee Arlitt (Timberline’s top academic student), Anna Buck (Carihi’s top academic student) and Dr. Jeremy Morrow (SD72 superintendent). Arlitt and Buck are the 2018-2019 recipients of the Governor General’s Medallion.

Two Campbell River scholars awarded Governor General’s Medallions

Carihi Secondary graduate, Anna Buck, and Timberline Secondary graduate, Hailee Arlitt, are the 2018-2019 recipients of the prestigious Governor General’s Medallion.

The Governor General’s Medallion is awarded to one student from each secondary school throughout the province for achieving the highest, combined academic grade point average during their grade 11 and grade 12 years.

Carihi Secondary’s top academic student for last school year, Anna Buck, will begin her studies at the University of Victoria where she plans on majoring in History before taking some time off to work. Her current plans are to become a lawyer although she recognizes that the road between now and then is long with plenty of opportunities for her plans to change.

Hailee Arlitt, Timberline’s top academic student last year, will be attending North Island College in the fall to study English and Psychology. She plans to transfer to the University of Victoria in her second year to continue her studies and work towards a teaching degree. Hailee became inspired to pursue a career in teaching after spending the last two years teaching educational programs at the Discovery Passage Aquarium.

“This accomplishment is no easy feat,” says School District 72 Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Morrow. “Juggling school, part-time jobs and social lives is difficult for many students and the diligence these young ladies showed in managing all of that, as well as place at the top of their class for their final two years is to be commended. On behalf of all their former teachers, I wish Anna and Hailee all the best as they set out on their chosen paths.”

Previous story
Learn how to get involved at L.I.F.T. Fest – Campbell River’s annual volunteer fair

Just Posted

Whitecaps reverse Island fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist, anti-racist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Campbell River Canyon View Trail loop to be opened up in October

The popular Canyon View Trail loop through the old John Hart powerhouse… Continue reading

Popular backcountry destination in Strathcona Park closed for bear activity

The main Bedwell Lake campground has been closed since Aug. 30

Campbell River teen helps Canada to first win at U18 volleyball worlds

Emoni Bush earns 13 points in team’s opening 3-1 victory over Korea

Local doctor ready to join grandmothers in annual ride

Erika Kellerhals says she sees firsthand how hard it is for AIDS patients to battle stigma and remain hopeful

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Victim’s uncle warns Abbotsford of double killer’s upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Burlingham killed 20-year-old Deana Worms and 16-year-old Brenda Hughes in 1984 near Cranbrook

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Most Read