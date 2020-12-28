From left: Colleen Evans, 100 Women Who Care Campbell River, Amanda Raleigh, 100 Women Who Care Campbell River, and Mandy Barnes from Cameryn’s Cause for Kids Society. Photo by Wild Shay Photography

Two Campbell River groups receive donations from 100 Women Who Care

This year brought many changes for our local nonprofits from the way they connected with the community to how they delivered their services and support, many pivoting to online.

100 Women Who Care Campbell River featured that presence by inviting nominees to create short videos to showcase their organization and the project they would use the collective donations from 100 Women Who Care Campbell River members, if they were the selected recipient.

A virtual reveal party was held to announce the two recipients of $12,500 raised through members’ collective donations.

They were thrilled to donate to both the Campbell River Hospice Society and Cameryn’s Cause for Kids Society as the two 2020 recipients.

100 Women Who Care Campbell River is designed to make an immediate, direct, and positive effect on the lives of our neighbours by bringing together dynamic women in Campbell River who care about local community causes and want to help support our local nonprofits.

They welcome new members to join this powerful group and take part in giving back to our community.

To view this year’s nominees and their videos and to become a member visit 100womencampbellriver.ca

Most Read