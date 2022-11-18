Kent Moeller and Colleen McClure man the desk at the Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and Online Auction Friday night. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Kent Moeller and Colleen McClure man the desk at the Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and Online Auction Friday night. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Tune in to 47th annual TV and Online Auction

Auction takes place 6 until 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Friday night marked the start of the 47th annual Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and Online Auction.

The auction is broadcast on Shaw cable channel 4 and Shaw CH105, and is available at rotarytvauction.com. Over 500 items are available to bid with a value of over $125,000.

Those interested can register to bid online, or call in their bids at 250-923-BIDS (2437).

The auction runs until 10 p.m. on Friday, and starts again at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Saturday’s action ends at 9:30 p.m.


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Annual Christmas Gift Tour gets off to a good start

Just Posted

Kent Moeller and Colleen McClure man the desk at the Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and Online Auction Friday night. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Tune in to 47th annual TV and Online Auction

Charlotte Deptford poses with some of her handmade glass ornaments at Sybil Andrews Cottage on Friday afternoon. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Annual Christmas Gift Tour gets off to a good start

Campbell River City Manager Deborah Sargent will be retiring on Dec. 15, 2022. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
Campbell River City Manager announces retirement after 35 years in local government field

North Island College students now have more options to the traditional bulletin board, as the college has a new arrangement with a service, Places4Students, that helps find more homes for students. Photo supplied
New housing service connects North Island College students and homeowners