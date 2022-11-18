Tune in to 47th annual TV and Online Auction

Auction takes place 6 until 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Friday night marked the start of the 47th annual Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and Online Auction.

The auction is broadcast on Shaw cable channel 4 and Shaw CH105, and is available at rotarytvauction.com. Over 500 items are available to bid with a value of over $125,000.

Those interested can register to bid online, or call in their bids at 250-923-BIDS (2437).

The auction runs until 10 p.m. on Friday, and starts again at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Saturday’s action ends at 9:30 p.m.



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News