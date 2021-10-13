Tribal canoe journeys a catalyst in Indigenous cultural revitalization

“Canoe Journeys: Past and Present Perspectives” is an evening coming to the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 3 that explores the importance of these journeys through film and discussion. Photo courtesy the Museum at Campbell River

Tribal Journeys, the annual ocean-going canoe voyage, is often cited as being a life changing cultural and spiritual experience for Indigenous peoples.

Canoe Journeys: Past and Present Perspectives is an evening coming to the Tidemark Theatre that explores the importance of these journeys through film and discussion.

A feature of the evening will be the 1997 film by Barb Cranmer Qatuwas – People Gathering Together which powerfully documents this rebirth of the ocean-going canoe and celebrates the healing power of tradition and the resurgence of Northwest Coast indigenous culture. Also featured will be the 2021 film Journey, Resurgence of the Ocean-Going Canoe which focuses on the journey and youth voices. This film was produced by the Qatuwas Committee who have also developed the travelling exhibit Sacred Journey on display at the Museum until Nov. 7. An in-panel discussion will round out this evening event.

Find out why these coast-wide tribal canoe journeys are a catalyst in Indigenous cultural revitalization and means for community healing and youth empowerment through first-person stories and sharing of experiences. The event will be held on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 (+applicable fees and taxes).

This evening is presented by the Museum at Campbell River at the Tidemark Theatre. Tickets to participate in person or through livestream are available at www.tidemarktheatre.com, or by calling the box office at 250-287-PINK.

