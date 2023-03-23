Trees lost from floatplane monument yield firs for Kingfisher watershed rehab

Members of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association worked with city workers to plant 11 Douglas firs in the Kingfisher Creek watershed on Wednesday, March 16, 2023. Photo contributed

Members of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association worked with city workers to plant 11 Douglas firs in the Kingfisher watershed on Wednesday, March 16.

The planting was part of the ecosystem restorative work linked to the Beaver Landing Floatplane park. Three trees were removed when the floatplane was installed. According to the provincial tree replacement criteria for a riparian area, 11 new trees had to be planted.

The site for the replant was chosen as a way of rehabilitating an abandoned homeless camp beside the creek.

Trees and riparian areas are well-used wildlife corridors and important habitat for birds and mammals. Trees provide shade to creeks and streams keeping the water cool for the fish.

“The city Parks Department realizes the importance of riparian and green areas and what they provide to wildlife. We try to follow best management practices following bird nesting and fish windows and follow federal and provincial laws,” says Alex Walton from the city. “There are 30 per cent fewer birds than there were in 1970. This is a downward trend that we don’t want to support. The trees we planted today will provide nesting habitat and a healthier fish habitat in the future. It is great to see the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association see the importance of planting for the future.”

