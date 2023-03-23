Members of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association worked with city workers to plant 11 Douglas firs in the Kingfisher Creek watershed on Wednesday, March 16, 2023. Photo contributed

Members of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association worked with city workers to plant 11 Douglas firs in the Kingfisher Creek watershed on Wednesday, March 16, 2023. Photo contributed

Trees lost from floatplane monument yield firs for Kingfisher watershed rehab

Campbellton Neighbourhood Association plant new trees in abandoned homeless campsite

Members of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association worked with city workers to plant 11 Douglas firs in the Kingfisher watershed on Wednesday, March 16.

The planting was part of the ecosystem restorative work linked to the Beaver Landing Floatplane park. Three trees were removed when the floatplane was installed. According to the provincial tree replacement criteria for a riparian area, 11 new trees had to be planted.

READ MORE: Decade-long effort to install floatplane tribute to Campbell River aviation soars

The site for the replant was chosen as a way of rehabilitating an abandoned homeless camp beside the creek.

Trees and riparian areas are well-used wildlife corridors and important habitat for birds and mammals. Trees provide shade to creeks and streams keeping the water cool for the fish.

“The city Parks Department realizes the importance of riparian and green areas and what they provide to wildlife. We try to follow best management practices following bird nesting and fish windows and follow federal and provincial laws,” says Alex Walton from the city. “There are 30 per cent fewer birds than there were in 1970. This is a downward trend that we don’t want to support. The trees we planted today will provide nesting habitat and a healthier fish habitat in the future. It is great to see the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association see the importance of planting for the future.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Campbell River man wants others to join in his R/C racing fun
Next story
Campbell River female welder has battled sexism, adversity in building career

Just Posted

Members of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association worked with city workers to plant 11 Douglas firs in the Kingfisher Creek watershed on Wednesday, March 16, 2023. Photo contributed
Trees lost from floatplane monument yield firs for Kingfisher watershed rehab

Cortes Island Firefighters Association received funding for training and equipment. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Region receives over $350,000 from province for public safety, environment non-profits

BC Hydro is set to commence a 15-day fish migration and spawning flow down Elk Falls Canyon to benefit steelhead beginning march 30, 2023. BC Hydro photo
March inflows into Campbell River reservoirs currently second lowest in 60 years

Doug Waller, Radio controlled car enthusiast shows a bit of his collection off. Waller is organizing a race this Saturday in Campbell River. (Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror)
Campbell River man wants others to join in his R/C racing fun