Treasures in the tackle box

Chewed up plugs from Fred Herbert’s tackle box. Don Daniels photo

By Don Daniels

In general, a tackle box is a collection of hooks, plugs fishing line and all other items that a fisherman gathers and stores.

Yes, at times, the collection is unorganized. S

ince I fly fish most of the time, my collection of flies and line is stored in a canvas bag but my saltwater lures are stored in a tackle box that I keep in the closet and I open it maybe once a year.

When I first moved to Campbell River I was given a tackle box and I looking through it, I found some plugs, deep divers and other items that were used in salmon fishing years ago. I still have the box but I gave away a number of plugs that can be used for salmon fishing around Campbell River.

A tackle box can be hidden in the basement or garage and at times is forgotten but will eventually get opened and you can explore the contents. I recently met with Tim Herbert and he showed me some old Lucky Louie fishing plugs that were in his dad’s fishing box.

Tim showed me some plugs that were chewed up and the old plugs were given to local angler Roy Grant who fishes each year in the Tyee Pool. Roy cleaned up the plugs and will use them fishing in the upcoming Tyee season and plans to take Tim fishing in the Tyee Pool.

Lucky Louie plugs are no longer made and they can fetch up to $75 and are bought by many anglers and collectors. If you have a tackle box sitting in the basement or garage shelf, it’s worth a look to see what treasures are inside.

As we get close to the festive season, many people will be visiting Campbell River and, yes, winter spring fishing is possible and going after winter springs is possible. At the moment, fishing activity is slow but a few boats get out and fishing the good tides can be productive. Undersize salmon are abundant but salmon 15 pounds and up are being caught in Discovery Passage area 13 using pastic bait, hootchies, Tiger prawn, anchovies and herring cut bait. I am hoping to get out with local guide Ron Fife before Christmas.

Now is the time to do some shore fishing for trout try using worms, artificial bait and gulp eggs. Fly anglers have had success using leech patterns and muddler minnows. We have had mild weather and those getting up to higher elevation lakes should stay off any water that might be frozen over.

I spent some time experimenting with fly tying materials and will share the information next week here in the Fishing Corner.

