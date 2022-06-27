Transformations on the shore carving festival makes a welcome return

Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror After four days in the hot sun with chainsaws buzzing and sawdust flying, Transformations on the Shore carvers (from left) Bill McDonald, Dan Richey and festival founder Max Chickite pose for a picture Saturday, June 25 on Richey’s 2022 creation. The Transformations on The Shore Carving Festival returned to Frank James Park in a reduced form after the pandemic-induced hiatus. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror A bear with a prize catch carved at the Transformations on the Shore carving competition in Campbell River June 25. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Brigitte Lochhead does some detail work at the Transformations on the Shore carving competition in Campbell River June 25. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Dan Richey gets in close at the Transformations on the Shore carving competition in Campbell River June 25. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Jerry Strelioff smooths out his carving at the Transformations on the Shore carving competition in Campbell River June 25. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Dan Richey’s cool reclining bear is a popular creation at this year’s Transformations on the Shore carving competition held in Campbell River June 22-25. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The 25th annual Transformations on the Shore carving competition returned June 22-25 after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

This year was a bit different due to the lingering effects of the pandemic. Instead of the usual competition there were six carvers attending who each created a bench which will be placed around the city for all to enjoy. It will not be a competition and there will be no prizes, each carver will receive a stipend instead.

But even in a reduced state, the carving festival was popular with audiences who showed up to watch the carvers create, this year in bright sunshine.

