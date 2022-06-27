Transformations on the shore carving festival makes a welcome return

The 25th annual Transformations on the Shore carving competition returned June 22-25 after a pandemic-induced hiatus.
This year was a bit different due to the lingering effects of the pandemic. Instead of the usual competition there were six carvers attending who each created a bench which will be placed around the city for all to enjoy. It will not be a competition and there will be no prizes, each carver will receive a stipend instead.
But even in a reduced state, the carving festival was popular with audiences who showed up to watch the carvers create, this year in bright sunshine.
