Tour de Rock rolls through Campbell River

A group of nine riders set out in the rain on the second leg of the 2020 Tour de Rock from Campbell River to Comox on Sept. 24.

Typically, the ride is a two-week ride covering the entire island where around 20 first responders raise money for children with cancer. However, this year things are a bit different. The ride has been broken up into segments, and a smaller group of riders will do certain segments of the ride.

“We had to be a little bit more spaced out, and we don’t have a police escort, so it will look a bit different this year,” said Virginia Bessette, a RCMP member and rider from Campbell River.

Today’s leg is around 80 km, and the riders will be visiting different businesses and schools along the way raising money.

Neither the rain nor the pandemic were enough to put a damper on the riders’ spirits this morning.

“We can do it. If kids can fight cancer day to day, we can ride in the rain once in a while,” Bessette said. “Every day kids don’t get to decide if they’re fighting cancer or how their treatments go. We still want to continue raising money for them every year even despite a large pandemic going on.”

The team is accepting donations online. Those interested can donate at www.tourderock.ca.

RELATED: Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Tour de Rock