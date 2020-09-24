Riders for the 2020 Tour de Rock leave for the Campbell River leg of the ride on Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Tour de Rock rolls through Campbell River

Rain and pandemic not enough to stop ride

A group of nine riders set out in the rain on the second leg of the 2020 Tour de Rock from Campbell River to Comox on Sept. 24.

Typically, the ride is a two-week ride covering the entire island where around 20 first responders raise money for children with cancer. However, this year things are a bit different. The ride has been broken up into segments, and a smaller group of riders will do certain segments of the ride.

“We had to be a little bit more spaced out, and we don’t have a police escort, so it will look a bit different this year,” said Virginia Bessette, a RCMP member and rider from Campbell River.

Today’s leg is around 80 km, and the riders will be visiting different businesses and schools along the way raising money.

Neither the rain nor the pandemic were enough to put a damper on the riders’ spirits this morning.

“We can do it. If kids can fight cancer day to day, we can ride in the rain once in a while,” Bessette said. “Every day kids don’t get to decide if they’re fighting cancer or how their treatments go. We still want to continue raising money for them every year even despite a large pandemic going on.”

The team is accepting donations online. Those interested can donate at www.tourderock.ca.

RELATED: Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Tour de Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock

Just Posted

Tour de Rock rolls through Campbell River

Rain and pandemic not enough to stop ride

Art+Earth Festival gets growing this weekend

Find out what events are in-person and what’s happening online

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

Vancouver Island under a thunderstorm watch tonight

Environment Canada forecasts downpour and possible thunder and lightning

VIJHL season could start Oct. 1, says league president

League awaiting final approval from local health authorities and viaSport

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Transgender B.C. brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Most Read