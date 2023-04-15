Time to sign up for the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Friends and family will come together coast to coast to celebrate, remember and support Canadians with cystic fibrosis (CF) on Sunday, May 28.

You can join a Local Walk or virtually, either way, you’ll help make our 19th annual Walk To Make Cystic Fibrosis History the greatest yet by going #FurtherForAll!

CF is a rare, fatal disease and recent advancements have brought life-changing medicines within reach for many, but not all. Funds raised through the walk will support CF research for the next vital treatment breakthrough.

With a bit of time, a lot of fun and support from CF Canada along the way – you can help all Canadians with CF live longer, healthier lives. Participants can register online and choose to attend their local Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History event in person or virtually, from more than 70+ locations across Canada. Walkers choose a distance to walk (or run!) throughout the month of May that pushes them to go further than they have before. On Sunday, May 28, participants can cross the finish line alongside fellow walkers on Walk Day, in person, or complete their walk virtually and share in the celebration on social media following the hashtags #FurtherForAll .

In Campbell River, the walk will begin and end at Ecole Willow Point Elementary School, 250 Larwood. Registration will be at 10:30 and the walk will begin at 11 a.m. Participants will be eligible for a chance to receive a prize. The walk will be followed by a barbecue lunch hosted by the Campbell River Kinsmen Club. Contributing to the walk are Capacity Forest Management; MOWI; Tim Hortons; Dairy Queen; Canadian Tire; Boston Pizza; Thrifty Foods; Save On Foods; Discovery Foods; Carstar/Rich’s Quality Assured; Quality Foods; Bounce -a- Rama and London Drugs.

Register before May 1 for your chance to win one of five $50 gift card to Boston Pizza.

“We are very happy to be walking as a group once again and look forward to welcoming people to the walk,” said Carlee Shaw, volunteer walk co-ordinator.

Every year during Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month (May), Cystic Fibrosis Canada holds Canada’s largest national fundraising event, the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History, to support people impacted by CF. People with cystic fibrosis push through unimaginable challenges but push through it because they must. The walk is an opportunity for families, friends, individuals and teams to go #FurtherTogether and help change the lives of people living with cystic fibrosis and celebrate the memories of those who lost their lives too young because of this disease. The walk is a volunteer-driven event and would not be possible without the support of incredible volunteers and corporate partners, including National Presenting Sponsor Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For the past 18 years, thousands of people have joined the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History to change the cystic fibrosis story. Since its inception in 2005, the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History has raised over $43 million to support advocacy initiatives including access to life-changing medications, CF research and high-quality individualized care.

Canadians interested in joining the virtual Walk to make CF History can register at: https://walk.cysticfibrosis.ca/

