Time to register for the Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge in Campbell River

The 16th annual Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge takes place Sept. 14 at the Carihi Secondary field. File photo

The annual Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge fundraiser is happening on Saturday, Sept. 14, departing from the field at Carihi Secondary.

The event involves 5 km, 10 km and 15 km walk or run categories, with funds going towards single women pursuing their educational dreams

“This well-needed event in Campbell River has raised over $40,000 in bursaries and shares its funds to support single mothers and young gals while continuing their education through the North Island College Foundation and Continuing Education,” according to organizer and founder Shelagh Germyn.

“I felt it was important to involve other women in need, family groups, while focusing on educational institutes for this initiative,” says Germyn. “We should all be working together, to move towards a common goal.”

She says it’s not about the race, it’s about the cause. Funds raised are also going towards the Campbell River Women’s Resource Centre, CR Young Parents Program, the Foundry and Baby’s Best Chance. The latter is a new addition this year.

All donations, sponsorship and draw prizes are welcome. You can register at raceroster.com. Shirts are available on a “first come” basis and the event is growing in popularity, so register early.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter