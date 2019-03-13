Time to get growing – Campbell River’s free Seedy Saturday event is March 23

Campbell River’s third Seedy Saturday and Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, March 23 at the Community Centre.

The free event will host a seed swap, plant sale with the 50-plus program, demonstrations, a Li’l Sprouts Kids’ corner and vendors from all over Vancouver Island.

“With a wide variety of more than 25 vendors and organizations attending, this is going to be an exceptional event,” says recreation programmer Karen Chappell. “We have some new vendors this year including Discovery Greenhouses, who will showcase their portable greenhouses. Another great addition this year is the Blueberry Men. If you’re a gardener, don’t miss this!”

The expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more details, check out the Campbell River Rec Facebook events page or the City website (www.campbellriver.ca) under Parks Recreation and Culture / Special Events.